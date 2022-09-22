Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Invests $768,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,711. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

