Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Invests $405,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 11,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

