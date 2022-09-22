Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 950,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

