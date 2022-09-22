Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 10,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,146. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.