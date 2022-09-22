Burp Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Burp has a market capitalization of $260,020.25 and $96,854.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059516 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005656 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064071 BTC.

About Burp

BURP is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

