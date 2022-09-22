Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 83.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 273.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

