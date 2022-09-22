Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.