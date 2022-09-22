Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.99. 22,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,306. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

