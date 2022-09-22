Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 724 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 15,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

