Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

