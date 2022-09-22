Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 34,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.68. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.