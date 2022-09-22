Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,327 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $182.21. 8,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,272. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

