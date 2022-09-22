Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of BURL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,615. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $127.32 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

