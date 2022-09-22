Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Amundi grew its position in shares of BRP by 1,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

