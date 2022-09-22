Brokerages Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Target Price at $0.18

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.