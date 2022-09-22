Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Target Price at $879.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $893.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

