Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $40.64

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

GLW stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

