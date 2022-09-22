Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $46.43

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after buying an additional 435,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 157.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 397,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.