Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) & Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head to Head Comparison

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -34.50% 2.38% Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.69 $289.76 million $0.42 18.21

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Engie Brasil Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadscale Acquisition and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

