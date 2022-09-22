Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

AVGO traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.60. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.