British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.42

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 588536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.