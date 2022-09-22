British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 99.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,587.11 ($43.34).

LON:BATS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,454 ($41.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a market capitalization of £77.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,468.94. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,413.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,377.70.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

