Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,379 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.