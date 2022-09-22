Brio Consultants LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,601 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

