Brio Consultants LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $283.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

