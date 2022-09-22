Brio Consultants LLC Sells 648,766 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648,766 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $58.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

