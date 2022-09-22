Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,854 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $249.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.