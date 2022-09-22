Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,854 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $227.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $249.21.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
