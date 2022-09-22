Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,976,000 after purchasing an additional 799,352 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

