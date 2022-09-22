Brio Consultants LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29.

