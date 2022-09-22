Brio Consultants LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10,510.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

