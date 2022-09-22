Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,672 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

