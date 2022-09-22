Brio Consultants LLC Buys 436,280 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,280 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 2.55% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after buying an additional 259,036 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

