Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.76

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

