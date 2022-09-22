Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 12284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

