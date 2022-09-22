Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 12284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.