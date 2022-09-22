Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.32

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 3018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

