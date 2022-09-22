Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.32

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 3018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

