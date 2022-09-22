Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,425. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 37,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 649,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 581,564 shares of company stock worth $20,361,014 and sold 165,848 shares worth $7,171,451. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 240,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

