Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,998. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.