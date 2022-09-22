Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $104.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.