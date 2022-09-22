Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $2.35 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00130957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00717999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol launched on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

