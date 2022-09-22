Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 281,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

