BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading Down 2%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.80 and last traded at C$51.80. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.88.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.81.

