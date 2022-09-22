BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $599.96. 20,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,568. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

