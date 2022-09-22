BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market cap of $278,200.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

