BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 7%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 9,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 312,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

