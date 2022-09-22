BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

BJRI traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $583.77 million, a PE ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 1.83. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

