Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $775,238.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00291851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00109199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00073144 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 3,818,878 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

