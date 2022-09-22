Bitcoin Asset Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.92 or 0.03815435 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

