Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170,974 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 170,974 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 6.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 132,161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 728,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

