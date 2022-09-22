bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.40

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.40 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63.
About bioMérieux
bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.
