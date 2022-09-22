Binamon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,366.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $112,366.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004778 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000360 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon (BMON) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.